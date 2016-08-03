版本:
BRIEF-Heska Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Aug 3 Heska Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to $30 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $28.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

