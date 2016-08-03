版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon receives $523 mln for standard missile-3 production and delivery

Aug 3 Raytheon Co

* Receives $523 million for standard missile-3 production and delivery

* Says this is the fiscal year 2016 option under $2.35 billion contract for standard missiles awarded to company in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

