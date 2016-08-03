版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services received 100,000 m3 of fluid in Q2

Aug 3 Ceiba Energy Services Inc :

* In Q2, co received 100,000 m3 of fluid, a 39% volume increase compared to Q1 of 2016

* Has initiated civil work for Kaybob facility that will expand its Western Alberta presence

* Kaybob facility is planned for commissioning in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐