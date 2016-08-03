版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Amazon.com has added 'Britannia' to its lineup of Amazon Original Series in US and Sky Original Dramas in UK

Aug 3 Amazon.Com Inc

* Has added 'britannia', a drama series, to its lineup of Amazon original series in US and Sky Original Dramas in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

