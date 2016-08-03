版本:
BRIEF-D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments acquires Rancho Seco solar project from First Solar

Aug 3 First Solar Inc

* Co, D. E. Shaw renewable investments announced acquisition by Desri affiliate of 11 MW Acrancho Seco solar project

* Terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

