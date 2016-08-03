版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Mountain Province to start ramp up to commercial production at Gahcho Kué diamond mine

Aug 3 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc

* Start of ramp up to commercial production at Gahcho Kué diamond mine; on track to achieve commercial production in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

