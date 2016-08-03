版本:
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp enters into share repurchase agreement

Aug 3 Fifth Third Bancorp :

* On August 2 co entered into a share repurchase agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement, fifth third will purchase approximately $240 million of its outstanding common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2aIpfmS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

