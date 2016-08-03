版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 01:31 BJT

BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific appoints Kally Probasco president US Eurofins Microbiology Laboratory

Aug 3 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Eurofins Scientific announces appointment of Kally Probasco, President, Eurofins Microbiology Laboratory (EML) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

