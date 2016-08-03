版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-Spherix prices stock offering at $1.57/shr for $2.5 mln gross proceeds

Aug 3 Spherix Inc :

* Spherix announces pricing of underwritten public offering of common stock

* Says public offering priced at $1.57 per share

* Gross proceeds to Spherix from offering are expected to be $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐