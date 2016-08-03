版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Airlines announces launch of daily nonstop service to Indianapolis and Wichita

Aug 3 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Launch of new daily nonstop service to Indianapolis and Wichita, Kansas starting Spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

