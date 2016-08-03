版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell and Exxonmobil announce technology licensing agreement with Hainan Handi Sunshine Petrochemical

Aug 3 Honeywell:

* Honeywell UOP and Exxonmobil announced a technology licensing agreement with Hainan Handi Sunshine Petrochemical Co Ltd

* Honeywell UOP's unicracking technology, Exxonmobil's MSDW catalytic lubes de-waxing technology will be installed at Hainan, China facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

