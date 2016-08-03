版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Landmark infrastructure partners LP announces launch of public offering of series B preferred units

Aug 3 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Landmark infrastructure partners LP announces launch of public offering of series b preferred units

* Partnership intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

