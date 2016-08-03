版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Yulong Eco-Materials sees FY 2016 total revenue to rise 7-12 pct

Aug 3 Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd

* Total revenue and net income for fiscal 2016 versus fiscal 2015 expected to increase between 7% and 12% and between 27% and 38% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

