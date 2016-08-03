版本:
中国
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Alterra to commence full commercial operations at the Jimmie Creek project

Aug 3 Alterra Power Corp

* Announces commencement of full commercial operations at Jimmie Creek run-of-river hydroelectric project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

