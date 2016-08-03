版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan has no interest in a Biogen deal - CNBC, citing sources

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Allergan has no interest in a Biogen deal - CNBC, citing sources

Source text: (bit.ly/2aupGnD) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐