2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Fortune minerals announces extension of warrants

Aug 3 Fortune Minerals Ltd :

* Fortune minerals announces extension of warrants

* Extension of expiry date of outstanding 3.3 million unlisted common share purchase warrants from August 18, 2016 to August 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

