版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 23:23 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman sachs fined $36.3 million by FED over leaked documents - BBG

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs fined $36.3 million by Fed over leaked documents - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2aTogj8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1130)

