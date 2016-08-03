BRIEF-Federal Reserve Board says ordered Goldman Sachs to pay $36.3 mln over data leak

Aug 3 Federal Reserve Board:

* Ordered Goldman Sachs to pay $36.3 million civil money penalty for unauthorized use of confidential supervisory information

* Said it is instituting enforcement proceedings against Joseph Jiampietro, former managing director at Goldman Sachs

* Enforcement proceedings against Joseph Jiampietro seek to impose a fine and permanently bar him from the banking industry

* Also ordered Goldman Sachs group to implement enhanced program to ensure proper use of confidential supervisory information