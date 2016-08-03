版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Wal Mart in talks to buy web retailer Jet.com - CNBC

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Wal Mart in talks to buy web retailer Jet.com - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

