BRIEF-Wal Mart in talks to buy Jet.com, which could be valued at $3 bln - WSJ

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Wal Mart is in talks to buy online discount retailer Jet.com, which could be valued at $3 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2aTo8jW Further company coverage:

