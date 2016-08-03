版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 00:08 BJT

BRIEF-Dollar Tree says moving ahead development plan for Chesapeake property

Aug 3 Dollar Tree Inc

* Moving forward with its existing plan to develop its 70 acre property along volvo parkway in chesapeake, virginia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karthik Achar)

