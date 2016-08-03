版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 00:21 BJT

BRIEF-LRAD announces appointment of Richard Danforth as CEO - SEC filing

Aug 3 LRAD Corp :

* On August 1, 2016, co announced appointment of Richard Danforth as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text bit.ly/2aIOrJR Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐