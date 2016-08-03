版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cubic Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 3 Cubic Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 sales $375.2 million, up 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $0.85 to $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $384.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion

* Says total backlog of $2.672 billion as of June 30, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source - bit.ly/2azYcHZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐