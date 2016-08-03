版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 01:14 BJT

BRIEF-United Hunter Oil & Gas terminates investment agreement with Due South Energy

Aug 3 United Hunter Oil & Gas :

* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. terminates investment agreement with due South Energy, Ltd.

* In process of reviewing several O&G investment opportunities,pursue investments, JV opportunities that are energy related Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

