BRIEF-Apple says 32 pct of current employees were women for 12 month period ending June 2016

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Apple says for the the 12-month period ending in June 2016, 27 percent of new hires were u.s. Underrepresented minorities

* Apple says for the the 12-month period ending in June 2016, 37 percent of new hires were women

* Apple says for the the 12-month period ending in June 2016, 9 percent of current employees were black and 56 percent of current employees were white

* Apple says for the 12-month period ending in June 2016, 32 percent of current employees were women Source text - apple.co/2aS0lnC Further company coverage:

