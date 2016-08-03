版本:
BRIEF-Delphi Financial Group raises investment in Acore Capital to $2.8 bln

Aug 3 Acore Capital LP:

* Delphi Financial Group, Inc has increased its initial $1.6 billion capital commitment to a new total of $2.8 billion

* Expects to fully deploy initial capital commitment by end of Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

