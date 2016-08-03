版本:
BRIEF-Lightbridge enters investors rights agreement with General International Holdings - SEC Filing

Aug 3 Lightbridge Corp

* On august 2, lightbridge entered into an investors rights agreement with general international holdings

* Granted general international certain registration rights, preemptive rights with respect to future equity offerings by co until aug 2, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2auEnr9) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

