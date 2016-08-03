版本:
BRIEF-iPass to give customers access to United Airlines wi-fi inflight network

Aug 3 iPass Inc:

* Entered into an agreement with United Airlines to provide iPass customers with wi-fi access to United Airlines wi-fi inflight network

* Rollout of wi-fi access service on United Airlines flights is scheduled to commence during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

