BRIEF-THYMOX and Cargill Agree On European Distribution Rights

Aug 3 Thymox :

* Cargill through its animal health company Provimi, will be exclusive distributor for Thymox foot bath products in UK, EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST

* Companies have begun process of registering Thymox for sale in UK, with an expected launch early in 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

