BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says expects to settle certain tax audits

* Nasdaq Inc anticipate that amount of unrecognized tax benefits at june 30, 2016 will significantly decrease in next twelve months as co expects to settle certain tax audits

* Nasdaq Inc anticipates that such adjustments will not have a material impact on co's consolidated financial position or results of operations