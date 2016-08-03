版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says expects to settle certain tax audits

Aug 3 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq Inc anticipate that amount of unrecognized tax benefits at june 30, 2016 will significantly decrease in next twelve months as co expects to settle certain tax audits

* Nasdaq Inc anticipates that such adjustments will not have a material impact on co's consolidated financial position or results of operations Source text: bit.ly/2axJtQV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐