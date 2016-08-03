版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 03:23 BJT

BRIEF-Nabors Industries sees activity in international markets to decline in Q3, Q4- conf call

Aug 3 Nabors Industries Ltd

* "we expect activity in international markets to decline in Q3 and Q4"-conf call

* Expect activity in international markets to decline in Q3 and Q4-conf call Further company coverage:

