2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Aetna expands Accountable Care collaboration with Duke Health and Wakemed Health & Hospitals

Aug 3 Aetna Inc:

* Aetna Inc says expanded accountable care collaboration with Duke Health and Wakemed Health & Hospitals

* ACO will now be offered to self-funded employers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

