公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T Inc - AT&T Mobility has reached a new tentative agreement with Communications Workers of America

Aug 3 AT&T Inc

* AT&T Inc - AT&T Mobility has reached a new tentative agreement with Communications Workers of America in benefits negotiations

* AT&T Inc - Agreement focuses on benefits, including health care, and will be submitted to union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

