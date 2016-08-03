版本:
BRIEF-Japan Bank for International Cooperation to fund renewable energy projects in Philippines - nikkei

Aug 3 Nikkei:

* Japan Bank for International Cooperation said it has earmarked $50 million to fund renewable energy projects in the Philippines - Nikkei

* BDO Unibank will facilitate the lending to companies engaged in renewable energy projects, according to a statement - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/2auBWyo

