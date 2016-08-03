版本:
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group enters retransmission consent agreement with Comcast

Aug 3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :

* Sinclair Broadcast Group enters into retransmission consent agreement with Comcast

* Multi-Year agreement with Comcast cable for carriage of company's broadcast television stations

* "We are not permitted to disclose financial terms of new agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

