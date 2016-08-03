版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 02:04 BJT

BRIEF-Agrium says board approved dividend of US$0.875 per common share

Aug 3 Agrium Inc

* Agrium inc says board approved a dividend of $0.875 u.s. Per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐