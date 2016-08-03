BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association - Boards from four unions completed votes of "no confidence" in CEO, COO of Airline

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association
* Boards from four unions at Southwest Airlines all completed votes of "no confidence" in CEO, COO of airline
* Representative organizations include TWU 556, AMFA, pilots (SWAPA), ground operations (TWU 555) employees
* All four groups, representing nearly 80 percent of company's workforce Source text for Eikon:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.