BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association - Boards from four unions completed votes of "no confidence" in CEO, COO of Airline

Aug 3 Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association

* Boards from four unions at Southwest Airlines all completed votes of "no confidence" in CEO, COO of airline

* Representative organizations include TWU 556, AMFA, pilots (SWAPA), ground operations (TWU 555) employees

* All four groups, representing nearly 80 percent of company's workforce Source text for Eikon:

