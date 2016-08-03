版本:
BRIEF-TMX Group announces business integration initiative

Aug 3 TMX Group Ltd

* Tmx group announces business integration initiative

* Objective of initiative is to align, simplify and integrate relevant systems and operations to lower cost base

* TMX Group Ltd says Glenn Goucher, president and chief clearing officer, CDCC, has also been named president of CDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

