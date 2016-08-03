BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold ltd: Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 12,517 ounces

Aug 3 Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 12,517 ounces

* Qtrly revenue of $15.7 million

* Is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020

* Attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 43,000 - 50,000 ounces

* Qtrly net income of $5.2 million