BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold ltd: Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 12,517 ounces

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Sandstorm Gold Ltd
* Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 12,517 ounces
* Qtrly revenue of $15.7 million
* Is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020
* Attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 43,000 - 50,000 ounces
* Qtrly net income of $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.