版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics signs definitive agreement to buy Assurex Health

Aug 3 Myriad Genetics Inc :

* Myriad Genetics signs definitive agreement to acquire Assurex Health

* Deal for $225 million upfront

* Deal has potential for $185 million in additional performance-based milestones

* Intends to fund transaction through cash on hand and debt

* Obtained committed debt financing from JPmorgan Chase & Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐