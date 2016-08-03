版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Flotek Industries says files for stock shelf of up to $36.3 mln

Aug 3 Flotek Industries Inc

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $36.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aR86tz) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐