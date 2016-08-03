版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Education Realty plans redevelopment of off-campus community at Florida State University

Aug 3 Education Realty Trust Inc

* Says Redevelopment Of Off Campus community at Florida State University

* Education Realty Trust says redevelopment and construction costs are expected to be $37.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐