2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics reports partial clinical hold of study

Aug 3 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune announces partial clinical hold of planned pivotal study of ny-eso spear t-cell therapy in myxoid round cell Liposarcoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

