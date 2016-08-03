版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Keysight Technologies changes segment reporting structure

Aug 3 Keysight Technologies Inc

* Beginning in Q3 of fiscal year 2016, company will report operating results based on three segments

* Keysight Technologies announces changes to segment reporting structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

