BRIEF-Novatel Wireless says approves a restructuring plan

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Novatel Wireless Inc
* Restructuring resulted in reduction of headcount of novatel wireless by 45 persons, or approximately 24%
* Size of ctrack and fw's workforces were not impacted
* Restructuring is expected to yield approximately $8 million of annual cost savings
* Estimates that restructuring will be fully implemented by q4 of 2016
* Expects to recognize approximately $0.5 million of pre-tax restructuring charges consisting of employee severance payments
* Approved a restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.