BRIEF-Tesla posts Q2 non-GAAP loss of $1.06 per share

Aug 3 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Tesla announces quarterly financial results
* Q2 GAAP net loss was $293 million or a $2.09 loss per share
* Total Q2 GAAP revenue was $1.3 billion, while non-GAAP revenue was $1.6 billion for the quarter, up 31% from a year ago
* Q2 non-GAAP net loss was $150 million, or a $1.06 loss per basic share
* Plan to exit Q3 with a steady production rate of 2,200 vehicles per week, and plan to increase production to 2,400 vehicles per week in Q4
* Still expect to invest about $2.25 billion in capital expenditures in 2016, in support of our accelerated production plan for Model 3
* Sees direct leasing will rise from 8% of deliveries in Q2 to about 15% of deliveries in Q3
* With the addition of Model X orders, total Q2 net new vehicle orders rose 67% from a year ago
* Exited Q2 consistently producing nearly 2,000 vehicles per week
* Adding stores in new population-dense markets like Taipei, Seoul, and Mexico City, while adding stores in mature markets like California
* Vehicle production is now on track to support about 50,000 deliveries in the second half of this year
* "Capital expenditures remain on plan to help us reach our goal of producing 500,000 vehicles in 2018"
* Later this year, plan to begin construction of new Model 3 body and general assembly centers
* Expect GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margins excluding ZEV credits to increase by 2-3 percentage points through Q3 and Q4
* Production and demand on track to support 50,000 deliveries in 2H 2016
* In Q2, delivered 14,402 new vehicles consisting of 9,764 Model S and 4,638 Model X, slightly higher than stated in July
* Total Q2 gross margin was 21.6% on a GAAP basis and 20.8% on a non-GAAP basis
* Expect GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margins excluding ZEV credits to increase by 2-3 percentage points through Q3 and Q4
* Accelerating store openings, plan to add a new retail location every four days on average during the remainder of Q3 and through Q4
* Non-GAAP operating expenses should increase sequentially in Q3 and Q4, now sees FY 2016 total non-GAAP operating expenses to increase by about 30%
* Delivered fewer cars in Q2 than originally planned as result of steep production ramp
* Anticipate adding new partners that will allow us to fund planned growth in the future
* "Vehicle production efficiency is improving rapidly and we are now increasing our weekly production rate even further"
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
