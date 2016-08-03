版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln - sec filing

Aug 3 Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aR82tY) Further company coverage:

