2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Fresh Del Monte Produce say board votes to increase qtrly dividend

Aug 3 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

* Cash dividend increased from twelve and a half cents

* Fresh del monte produce's board of directors votes to increase quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

