版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Bio Rad Laboratories reports Q2 profit $0.61 per share

Aug 3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

* Second-Quarter reported revenues were $516.8 million, an increase of 2.1 percent

* Bio-Rad reports second-quarter 2016 financial results

* Net income for Q2 of 2016 was $18.0 million, or $0.61 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐