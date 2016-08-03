BRIEF-Morgan Stanley updates on trading assets

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Morgan Stanley
* Morgan Stanley - increases in trading assets, primarily U.S. government agency securities whose valuations increased as U.S. Treasury yields reached multiyear lows in wake of the U.K. Referendum
* Morgan Stanley - At June 30, 2016, co's country risk exposures in the U.K. included net exposures of $17,064 million - SEC filing
* Morgan Stanley - Total assets increased to $829 billion at june 30, from $787 billion at Dec 31, 2015, due to increases in trading assets Source text: bit.ly/2awjVDn Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.